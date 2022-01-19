Check Out The Awesome Photo Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are playing the Detroit Pistons in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday night, and during the game the Warriors shared an awesome photo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The photo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Thompson had not played in over two seasons, but made his return earlier this month.

The pair of Thompson and Curry form one of the best duos in the entire NBA's history.

Prior to Thompson's injuries, the Warriors had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals, won three NBA Championships and Thompson and Curry were All-Stars every season.

This season, they are 31-12, and back to being one of the best teams in the NBA and are the second seed in the west.

