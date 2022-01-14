What? This Hasn't Happened To The Warriors Since The Franchise Moved To California In 1962
The Golden State Warriors are in Milwaukee taking on the Bucks on Thursday night, and they have been getting crushed all game.
The Golden State Warriors are in Wisconsin taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and the game has not been going their way.
They have been getting crushed all game long.
At halftime they were down 77-38 to the Bucks, and ESPN Stats & Info reports that the deficit the Warriors faced at halftime was the largest they have faced since the franchise moved to California during the 1962-63 season.
The tweet from ESPN Stats & Info can be seen embedded below.
The Warriors had come into the game with a 30-10 record in 40 games, which is the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.
As for the Bucks, they came into the game 26-17, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.