What? This Hasn't Happened To The Warriors Since The Franchise Moved To California In 1962

The Golden State Warriors are in Wisconsin taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and the game has not been going their way.

They have been getting crushed all game long.

At halftime they were down 77-38 to the Bucks, and ESPN Stats & Info reports that the deficit the Warriors faced at halftime was the largest they have faced since the franchise moved to California during the 1962-63 season.

The tweet from ESPN Stats & Info can be seen embedded below.

The Warriors had come into the game with a 30-10 record in 40 games, which is the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.

As for the Bucks, they came into the game 26-17, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

