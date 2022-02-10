Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

The Golden State Warriors are in Salt Lake City to take on the Jazz, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game on fire as they have nine games in a row.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference at 41-13 in 54 games, and are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

As for the Jazz, they are currently the fourth seed in the west with a 33-21 record in 54 games.

They had been struggling, but have won their last three games and have several of their key players back.

