Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors are in Salt Lake City to take on the Jazz, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.    

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Warriors come into the game on fire as they have nine games in a row. 

They are the second seed in the Western Conference at 41-13 in 54 games, and are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

As for the Jazz, they are currently the fourth seed in the west with a 33-21 record in 54 games.  

They had been struggling, but have won their last three games and have several of their key players back.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

13 seconds ago
USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Wizards-Nets Game

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17284795_168388303_lowres
News

Domantas Sabonis' Status For Timberwolves-Kings Game

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Jazz

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What? Knicks Could Reportedly Trade Cam Reddish

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17118036_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tyrese Haliburton Tweeted After Getting Traded

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17042081_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After Getting Traded

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

29 minutes ago