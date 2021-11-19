The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team In The NBA By A Mile

The Golden State Warriors improved upon their impressive record to start the 2021-22 NBA season when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night in Ohio.

The win advances them to 13-2 in their first 15 games of the season, which is good for the best record in the entire NBA.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they have regained their momentum as an elite team.

Not to mention they are also doing all of this with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman both not even playing in one game yet this season.

Thompson is a five-time All-Star, and Wiseman was the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Suns, Heat and Nets both have 11 wins, but no other team even has 12 wins in the NBA, while the Warriors are already sitting with 13 wins.

Steph Curry finished the game with 40 points, three rebounds and six assists and once again is looking like he could be an MVP for the third time in his future Hall of Fame career.

The Warriors will finish their road trip with a game against the Pistons in Detroit on Friday evening.

As for the Cavs, they fell to 9-8 on the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball