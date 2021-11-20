The Golden State Warriors Are The Only Team In The NBA To Do This

The Golden State Warriors are by far the best team in the NBA to start the 2021-22 season.

Through their first 16 games they have an unbelievable 14-2 record, and after missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons they have regained their status as one of the elite teams in the entire NBA.

Just how good have they been so far?

According to Bleacher Report (see tweet below), the Warriors are the only team in the NBA to score 100+ in every single game this season, and are averaging 113.9 points per game.

All-Star Steph Curry has looked like he could win his third MVP Award, and the entire team is doing all of this without even having 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman or five-time All-Star Klay Thomson play in any games yet this season.

