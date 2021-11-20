The Golden State Warriors Are The Only Team In The NBA To Do This
The Golden State Warriors are by far the best team in the NBA to start the 2021-22 season.
Through their first 16 games they have an unbelievable 14-2 record, and after missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons they have regained their status as one of the elite teams in the entire NBA.
Just how good have they been so far?
According to Bleacher Report (see tweet below), the Warriors are the only team in the NBA to score 100+ in every single game this season, and are averaging 113.9 points per game.
All-Star Steph Curry has looked like he could win his third MVP Award, and the entire team is doing all of this without even having 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman or five-time All-Star Klay Thomson play in any games yet this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.