BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Mac McClung.
The Golden State Warriors have already played two preseason games after they beat the Washington Wizards in two games in Japan this past weekend.

With the season nearly two weeks from tipping off, teams around the league will make plenty of roster moves.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Warriors are waiving guard Mac McClung.

He also adds that they "intend to bring in" 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome (once he clears waivers). 

Charania: "The Golden State Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors intend to bring in guard Ty Jerome on a camp deal after he clears waivers."

McClung is an exciting player who had a stellar college career for both the Georgetown Hoyas and Texas Tech Red Raiders. 

He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, and spent his rookie season playing in two games for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

In the G League, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest in 27 regular season games. 

He also played in 13 Showcase Cup games and two G League playoff games. 

In the most recent preseason game for the Warriors, McClung played 12 minutes and scored nine points. 

Currently, he is 23 years old, so if he were to get picked up by another team quickly, it would be no surprise.

As for Jerome, he averaged 7.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 48 regular season games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Recently, he was traded from the Thunder to the Houston Rockets, and following the trade, the Rockets waived him.

The Warriors will play their first regular season game on Oct. 18 when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

