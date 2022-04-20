Here's What Jordan Poole Said After The Warriors Won Game 2
The Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2, and afterwards Jordan Poole spoke to reporters.
The Golden State Warriors won Game 2 by a score of 126-106 in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening, and afterwards Jordan Poole spoke to the media.
The Warriors star went off for 29 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the win.
They currently have a 2-0 lead in the series, and will play Games 3 and 4 on the road in Denver.
