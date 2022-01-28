Watch Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Amazing Play

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night, and during the game Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had a fantastic play.  

The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

Curry passed the ball to Thompson, who passed the ball to Nemanja Bjelica, and then the ball went back to Curry who dished it to Thompson for a layup. 

Their chemistry is sensational, and they are one of the best duos in the history of the NBA.   

Prior to Thompson missing each of the last two seasons, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Titles in that span. 

Curry and Thompson were both All-Stars in all five of those seasons. 

The Warriors improved to 36-13 with the win, and Curry had 29 points, while Thompson had 23. 

