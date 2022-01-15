Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Bulls

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Bulls

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in Illinois.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in Illinois.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday evening in Illinois.  

The win is a massive turnaround from the night before when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-99 in Wisconsin.  

They went from losing by 19-points one night, to winning by 42-points the next night. 

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

"We took care of the ball," Kerr said postgame. "Right away, we were locked in, we didn't make mistakes turning it over, which didn't allow them to get out in transition."

The Warriors advanced to 31-11 in 42 games, while the Bulls fell to 27-13 in 40 games on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Bulls

58 seconds ago
USATSI_17408467_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Austin Rivers Status For Saturday

1 minute ago
USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17458526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17061602_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player

2 hours ago
USATSI_17063592_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About The Injury Status Of Cam Reddish

3 hours ago
USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game

3 hours ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Andre Iguodala's Incredible Pass In The Warriors-Bulls Game

3 hours ago