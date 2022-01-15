Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Bulls

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday evening in Illinois.

The win is a massive turnaround from the night before when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-99 in Wisconsin.

They went from losing by 19-points one night, to winning by 42-points the next night.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"We took care of the ball," Kerr said postgame. "Right away, we were locked in, we didn't make mistakes turning it over, which didn't allow them to get out in transition."

The Warriors advanced to 31-11 in 42 games, while the Bulls fell to 27-13 in 40 games on the season.

