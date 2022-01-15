Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Bulls

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Bulls

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in Illinois.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in Illinois.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday evening in Illinois.  

The win is a massive turnaround from the night before when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-99 in Wisconsin.  

They went from losing by 19-points one night, to winning by 42-points the next night. 

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

"We took care of the ball," Kerr said postgame. "Right away, we were locked in, we didn't make mistakes turning it over, which didn't allow them to get out in transition."

The Warriors advanced to 31-11 in 42 games, while the Bulls fell to 27-13 in 40 games on the season.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Bulls

20 seconds ago
USATSI_17061602_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17480196_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Remainder Of Warriors-Bulls Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_17500168_168388303_lowres
News

What? This Hasn't Happened To The Warriors Since The Franchise Moved To California In 1962

3 hours ago
USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A New Player

3 hours ago
USATSI_17490128_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Got Blown Out

3 hours ago
USATSI_17500162_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Blew Out The Warriors

3 hours ago
USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Got Blown Out

3 hours ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

3 hours ago