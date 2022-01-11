Skip to main content
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted About Klay Thompson

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted About Klay Thompson

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent out a tweet about Klay Thompson, who played in his first game in over two years for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent out a tweet about Klay Thompson, who played in his first game in over two years for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 in San Francisco on Sunday, and they had Klay Thompson back for the first time in over two years. 

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent out a tweet about the return of Thompson, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.  

The Warriors improved to 30-9 with the win, and are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference.    

Thompson played 20 minutes and scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out one assist and blocked one shot. 

He shot 7/18 from the field, and 3/8 from the three-point range on the night. 

As for the Cavs they fell to 22-18 on the season in 40 games, but they are still the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

USATSI_10576819_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted About Klay Thompson

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Klay Thompson Played His First Game In Over 2 Years

1 minute ago
USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Eric Gordon's Injury Status For 76ers-Rockets Game

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Spurs Starting Lineups

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17463780_168388303_lowres
News

Evan Fournier's Official Injury Status For Spurs-Knicks Game

37 minutes ago
USATSI_16841573_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Status For Bucks-Hornets Game

49 minutes ago
USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

51 minutes ago
USATSI_17204073_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

57 minutes ago
USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge News About The Injury Status Of James Harden For Nets-Trail Blazers Game

1 hour ago