Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted About Klay Thompson

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent out a tweet about Klay Thompson, who played in his first game in over two years for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 in San Francisco on Sunday, and they had Klay Thompson back for the first time in over two years. 

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz sent about a tweet about the return of Thompson, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.  

The Warriors improved to 30-9 with the win, and are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference.   

Thompson played 20 minutes and scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out one assist and blocked one shot. 

He shot 7/18 from the field, and 3/8 from the three-point range on the night. 

As for the Cavs they fell to 22-18 on the season in 40 games, but they are still the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

