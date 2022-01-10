Here's What Steph Curry Said After Klay Thompson Played His First Game In Over 2 Years
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 in San Francisco on Sunday night, and they improved to 30-9 on the season, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference.
They had Klay Thompson return to action for the first time in over two years, and he scored 17 points in 20 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Steph Curry, who scored 28 points, spoke to reporters about Thompson's return, and the clip of Curry speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
"I got goosebumps on the other side of the court just watching, big smiles and all that," Curry said. "He's earned, deserved and all that welcome back to the court moment and that was special."
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.