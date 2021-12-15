Here's What  Steph Curry Said After Breaking The NBA's Three-Point Record

The Golden State Warriors defeated the New York Knicks 105-96 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday evening.

However, the biggest news of the night was the shot that Steph Curry hit in the first quarter of the game.

The two-time MVP passed Ray Allen for the most three-pointers in NBA history.

After the game, Curry spoke to the NBA on TNT crew (see tweet below).

"I've been thinking about this number for a long time," Curry said to TNT postgame. "I even got it on my shoes, basketball history, this is pretty special."

The Warriors advanced to 23-5 in their first 28 games of the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

They had made the NBA Finals for five straight years, and now have missed the postseason in two straight years.

However, they are now legitimate contender once again.

