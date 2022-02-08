Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Thunder

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-94 in Oklahoma on Monday night.

After the game, Klay Thompson spoke to the media and some of what he said can be seen in the clips that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Thompson finished the game with 21 points, two rebounds and two assists.

After missing each of the last two seasons due to injuries, the five-time All-Star returned to the team last month.

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-13 record in 54 games.

The Phoenix Suns have a 2.5-game lead over the Warriors for the top spot in the west.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball