Here's The Photos Steph Curry Posted To Instagram After The Warriors Beat The Spurs

The Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 on Tuesday night, and after the game Steph Curry posted several photos to Instagram.

The photos from Curry can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account.

Curry did not play in the game, and neither did a lot of their key players.

However, they were still able to pull out the win, and are now on a seven-game winning streak.

They are 8-2 in the last ten games that they have played, and improved to an impressive 15-9 in 24 games on the road.

Currently, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-13 record.

The Phoenix Suns have a three-game lead over them for the top spot in the west.

