Here's The Photos Steph Curry Posted To Instagram After The Warriors Beat The Spurs
The Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 on Tuesday night, and after the game Steph Curry posted several photos to Instagram.
The photos from Curry can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account.
Curry did not play in the game, and neither did a lot of their key players.
However, they were still able to pull out the win, and are now on a seven-game winning streak.
They are 8-2 in the last ten games that they have played, and improved to an impressive 15-9 in 24 games on the road.
Currently, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-13 record.
The Phoenix Suns have a three-game lead over them for the top spot in the west.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.