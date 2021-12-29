Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Steph Curry Became The First Player In NBA History To Do This
    Steph Curry Became The First Player In NBA History To Do This

    Steph Curry made the 3,000th three-pointer of his career during Tuesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
    The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 89-86 on Tuesday evening in San Francisco at Chase Center, but during the game Steph Curry did something remarkable. 

    The two-time MVP became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 three-pointers. 

    The video of him making the three-pointer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors. 

    Curry recently became the all-time leader in three-pointers when he passed Ray Allen on the all-time list in a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier in the month. 

    The Warriors fell to 27-7, but still hold the top seed in the Western Conference over the Phoenix Suns by a half-game.  

    Meanwhile, the Nuggets are now over .500 at 17-16.  

