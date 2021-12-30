Watch Steph Curry's Absurd Pre-Game Shot

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Watch Steph Curry Make A Shot From The Stands
    Steph Curry had an incredible shot before the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening.
    The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday by a score of 89-86. 

    Before the loss, Curry did something remarkable during pregame warmups. 

    The three-time MVP hit an unbelievable shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors. 

    Curry had 23 points, four rebounds and four assists in the loss, and the Warriors fell to 27-7, but still hold the top seed in the Western Conference over the Phoenix Suns by a half-game.   

    After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they are now back to being at the top of the NBA standings (they had previously made five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three titles in that span).    

