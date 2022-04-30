Skip to main content

LOOK: Warriors Post Awesome Photo Of Steph Curry Before Series With Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors flew to Tennessee on Saturday for Game 1 of their playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriros defeated the Denver Nuggets in just five games to advance from the first-round of the playoffs to the second-round of the playoffs.  

The series win was the first time that they have won a series since the 2019 season when they made the NBA Finals, and lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. 

They will face off with the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round, and the series will begin on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.  

On Saturday, the Warriors flew to Memphis, and they posted an awesome photo of Steph Curry getting on the plane. 

The Grizzlies just defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis at Target Center on Friday evening.  

They won the series in Game 6, but it was by far an easy win. 

The Timberwolves had a lead (and large ones) in a lot of the games, but the Grizzlies rallied in multiple games to make double-digit comebacks in the fourth quarter. 

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed. 

Therefore, the Grizzlies will have home-court advantage.  

