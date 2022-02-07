Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Hilarious Response To What The Warriors Should Trade For At The Deadline

Klay Thompson's Hilarious Response To What The Warriors Should Trade For At The Deadline

After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings, Klay Thompson was asked if the Warriors need anything at the trade deadline.

After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings, Klay Thompson was asked if the Warriors need anything at the trade deadline.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 126-114 on Thursday evening in San Francisco, California.   

After the game, Klay Thompson was asked if the Warriors need anything at the NBA Trading Deadline (February 10), and his answer was hilarious.    

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

Reporter: "Would you like to see the Warriors do anything at the trade deadline? Is there anything that you guys need? Do you need a big man?"     

Thompson: "Maybe a new washing machine."   

The Warriors are 40-13 on the season in the 53 games that they've played, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.  

They have won eight games in a row, and are 9-1 in their last ten games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

just now
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said After The Latest Knicks Loss

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kevin Love Posted On Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These Two Teams Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schroder

1 minute ago
USATSI_17591750_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Knicks

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

3 minutes ago
USATSI_9084184_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Player

10 hours ago
USATSI_17145079_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Nash Answers The James Harden Question Everyone Wants To Know

10 hours ago
USATSI_17513312_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Mitchell Robinson

10 hours ago