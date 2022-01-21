Klay Thompson's Status For Rockets-Warriors Game
Klay Thomson will be out due to rest on Friday night in the game between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors had a tough overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in San Francisco 121-117.
The Warriors are having a quick turnaround when they face off against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Klay Thomson, who played on Thursday, will be out due to rest on Friday and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Action Labs.
The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a record of 33-12 in 45 games played.
They have gone back and forth with the Phoenix Suns for the top seed, but the Suns have now gained a 3.5 game lead over them in the standings.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.