Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Golden State Warriors are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.

Therefore, their starting lineup (seen below in a tweet from FantasyLabs NBA) does not look anything like their normal starting lineup.

The Warriors come into the game with a 24-5 record in their first 29 game of the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

They are top seed in the Western Conference, and have a half-game lead over the Toronto Raptors.

After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, they appear as if they will be a team playing for a chance at a title this season.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 13-15 record in their first 28 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball