Warriors Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Golden State Warriors are in Georgia to square off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, their final injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala.

They come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-28 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far.

