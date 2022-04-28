Warriors Shocking Starting Lineup For Game 5
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.
The Warriors had a chance to get the sweep on Sunday afternoon in Colorado, but the Nuggets pulled off the small upset to keep their season alive.
The win for the Nuggets not only saved them from getting swept, but also ended a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs that dated all the way back to last season when they were swept in the second-round by Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.
For Game 5, the Warriors have released their starting lineup.
They will start a very intriguing lineup of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Curry had been out with a foot injury since March 16 before returning to action in Game 1 of the series.
Even though he had been playing fantastic they brought him off the bench for the first four games of the series.
This will be his first time back in the starting lineup since before he got injured.
The Warriors have a 3-1 series lead, and can advance to the second-round with a win on Wednesday.
