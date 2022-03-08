Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
The Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Warriors against the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors are without a lot of their key starters for the game such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
They come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.
However, they are in the middle of a slump and have lost four straight games, while going 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
