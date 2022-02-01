Skip to main content
You Won't Believe The Warriors Starting Lineup

You Won't Believe The Warriors Starting Lineup

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game.   

The starting lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account The Athletic's Anthony Slater.   

They are going with a very small lineup that has Andrew Wiggins essentially as the power forward. 

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, and are 37-13 in the 50 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the west with a 14-35 record in the 49 games that they have played so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17594864_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Intriguing Starting Lineup Against The Rockets

1 minute ago
USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17213559_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

39 minutes ago
USATSI_15572379_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About Steph Curry

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Christian Wood And Kevin Porter Jr.'s Status For Warriors-Rockets Game

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17042137_168388303_lowres
News

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

52 minutes ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Kings On Monday Night

58 minutes ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Cavs Starting Lineups

59 minutes ago
USATSI_14771208_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury Update About Joe Ingles

1 hour ago