Warriors Intriguing Starting Lineup Against The Rockets

You Won't Believe The Warriors Starting Lineup
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets.
The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game.
The starting lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
They are going with a very small lineup that has Andrew Wiggins essentially as the power forward.
The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, and are 37-13 in the 50 games that they have played so far this season.
They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the west with a 14-35 record in the 49 games that they have played so far this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.