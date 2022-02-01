Warriors Intriguing Starting Lineup Against The Rockets

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game.

The starting lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

They are going with a very small lineup that has Andrew Wiggins essentially as the power forward.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, and are 37-13 in the 50 games that they have played so far this season.

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the west with a 14-35 record in the 49 games that they have played so far this season.

