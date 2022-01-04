Publish date:
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Heat
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Heat.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Miami Heat in California on Monday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Draymond Green returns to the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to health and safety protocols.
The Warriors come into the game with a 28-7 record in 35 games, which is good for the top seed in the Western Conference, and the best record in the entire NBA.
They have a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns.
After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons, they are now back to being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA.
