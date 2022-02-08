Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Golden State Warriors are in Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 40-13 record in the 53 games that they've played so far. 

They are on an eight-game winning streak, and 9-1 in their last ten games. 

After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons the Warriors are back to being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA.  

Prior to their playoff drought they had made five straight NBA Finals, and won three titles during that span.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

19 seconds ago
USATSI_17591750_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Knicks

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Suns-Bulls Game

13 minutes ago
USATSI_10866206_168388303_lowres
News

Important News About Klay Thompson Before Warriors-Thunder Game

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17239597_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Thunder

15 minutes ago
USATSI_15572378_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Have Been Replaced In The All-Star Game By These 2 Players

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Clip Of Julius Randle And Assistant Coach During Knicks Loss On Saturday

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

36 minutes ago
USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against Bulls

38 minutes ago