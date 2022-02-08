Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Golden State Warriors are in Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 40-13 record in the 53 games that they've played so far.

They are on an eight-game winning streak, and 9-1 in their last ten games.

After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons the Warriors are back to being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA.

Prior to their playoff drought they had made five straight NBA Finals, and won three titles during that span.

