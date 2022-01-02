Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz
    Publish date:

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz.

    The Golden State Warriors are in Salt Lake City taking on the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup for the Warriors against the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Warriors are the top seed in the Western Conference (and have the best record in the NBA) at 27-7 in 34 games this season.  

    They have a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

    As for the Jazz, they are 26-9 in 35 games this season, and are the third seed in the Western Conference.   

    Last season the Warriors missed the postseason, and the Jazz had the best record in the NBA and made the second round of the playoffs. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr's Interesting Quote On Klay Thompson's Eventual Return

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry's Move On Austin Rivers Went Viral

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This Basketball Game On Saturday

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Klay Thompson Make 24 Three-Pointers In A Row Before The Warriors Play The Jazz

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17053439_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16044110_168388303_lowres
    News

    Spurs And Pistons Starting Lineups

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bulls And Wizards Starting Lineups

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
    News

    Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game

    1 hour ago