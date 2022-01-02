Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

The Golden State Warriors are in Salt Lake City taking on the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are the top seed in the Western Conference (and have the best record in the NBA) at 27-7 in 34 games this season.

They have a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

As for the Jazz, they are 26-9 in 35 games this season, and are the third seed in the Western Conference.

Last season the Warriors missed the postseason, and the Jazz had the best record in the NBA and made the second round of the playoffs.

