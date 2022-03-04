Skip to main content

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas on Thursday evening to take on the Golden State Warriors, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far.  

They are in a bit of slump as they have lost two games in a row, and are currently just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

The two teams faced off in California earlier in the week, and the Warriors blew a lead, and lost the fourth quarter by 20-points resulting in a 107-101 loss. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat Without A Star Player Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17448463_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17315684_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17426045_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17761710_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago