Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Golden State Warriors are in Texas on Thursday evening to take on the Golden State Warriors, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far.
They are in a bit of slump as they have lost two games in a row, and are currently just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
The two teams faced off in California earlier in the week, and the Warriors blew a lead, and lost the fourth quarter by 20-points resulting in a 107-101 loss.
