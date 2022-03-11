Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 44-22 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

They won their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

On the road, they have a 17-15 record in the 32 games that they have played away from San Francisco this year.

