Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Warriors enter the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-29 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16113582_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar36 seconds ago
USATSI_15988182_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_17417130_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Nuggets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_16396430_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Waive Former Lottery Pick

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_9003565_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bucks Star Signs With Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17245707_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Spurs Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Spurs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago