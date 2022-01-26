Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Coming into the game, the Warriors are 34-13 in 47 games, and are the third seed in the Western Conference. 

Earlier in the season they had been going back and forth with the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference, but the Suns have jumped out to a 3.5 games lead in the standings.  

Klay Thompson, who had been questionable for the game, will play and start on Tuesday night. 

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney will also start. 

