Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup, which can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Warriors had an absolute melt down on Sunday night at home against the Dallas Mavericks, because they blew a massive fourth quarter lead. 

They are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall, but they are still the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-18 record in the 61 games that they have played in so far.  

The only team in the entire NBA with more wins than them is the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed in the west with a 49-12 record. 

