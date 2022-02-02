Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to play the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. 

They beat the Houston Rockets 122-108 on Monday night. 

For the game on Tuesday, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

They are without starters Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson. 

Coming into the game, the Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-13 record in the 51 games that they have played. 

They are on a six-game winning streak, and 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

After missing the postseason in each of the last two seasons, they are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA. 

