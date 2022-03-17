Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening in California, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played so far this season.

They are on a four-game winning streak, and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but they will likely be a team who not only makes this playoffs this season, but also gets home-court advantage.

The Related stories on NBA basketball