Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the entire NBA at 29-7 in 36 games this season, and have a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns record for the top spot in the Western Conference.
On Wednesday evening, they will look to hold the top spot in the west when they face off against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors have returned to being one of the best teams (if not the best) in the entire NBA.
As for the Mavs, they come into the game at 19-18.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.