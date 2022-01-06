Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the entire NBA at 29-7 in 36 games this season, and have a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns record for the top spot in the Western Conference.  

On Wednesday evening, they will look to hold the top spot in the west when they face off against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.  

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors have returned to being one of the best teams (if not the best) in the entire NBA. 

As for the Mavs, they come into the game at 19-18.

