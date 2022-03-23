Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Heat

The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors are without many of their key players including starters Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

They come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 47-25 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

