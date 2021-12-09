Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening in San Francisco, California, at Chase Center.

The two teams are going in different directions this season as the Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA at 20-4, while the Trail Blazers are under .500 at 11-13.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The two teams played each other in the Western Conference Finals in 2019, and the Warriors swept to the Trail Blazers.

The Warriors have not been to the postseason since that season, while the Trail Blazers have lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

