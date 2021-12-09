Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers
    Publish date:

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening in San Francisco, California, at Chase Center. 

    The two teams are going in different directions this season as the Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA at 20-4, while the Trail Blazers are under .500 at 11-13.  

    For the game, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The two teams played each other in the Western Conference Finals in 2019, and the Warriors swept to the Trail Blazers. 

    The Warriors have not been to the postseason since that season, while the Trail Blazers have lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
    News

    Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17239596_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17321952_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch James Harden Get A Tribute Video From The Rockets In Houston

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17095967_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Warriors Game

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_11475348_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The Golden State Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Veteran Point Guard

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17195158_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Compares This Player To Michael Jordan

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
    News

    Klay Thompson Thinks This Player Deserves To Be An All-Star

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17294546_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Rockets Without Kevin Durant

    2 hours ago