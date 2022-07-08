Skip to main content
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Officially Sign NBA Champion

The Golden State Warriors have officially signed Donte DiVincenzo, who has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors officially announced the signing of Donte DiVincenzo.  

DiVincenzo won the NCAA Championship with Villanova in 2018, and was then selected with the 17th overall pick.  

He played for the Bucks for part of four seasons, and has also played for the Sacramento Kings for the last half of last season. 

The 25-year-old has career averages of 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.  

DiVincenzo was also on the Bucks when they won the NBA Championship in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns. 

However, he only played in three games during the 2021 NBA Playoffs due to injury. 

As for the Warriors, they are coming off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last month. 

This was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship (and sixth time in the Finals) in the last eight seasons. 

