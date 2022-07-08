BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Officially Sign NBA Champion
On Friday, the Golden State Warriors officially announced the signing of Donte DiVincenzo.
DiVincenzo won the NCAA Championship with Villanova in 2018, and was then selected with the 17th overall pick.
He played for the Bucks for part of four seasons, and has also played for the Sacramento Kings for the last half of last season.
The 25-year-old has career averages of 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
DiVincenzo was also on the Bucks when they won the NBA Championship in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns.
However, he only played in three games during the 2021 NBA Playoffs due to injury.
As for the Warriors, they are coming off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last month.
This was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship (and sixth time in the Finals) in the last eight seasons.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.