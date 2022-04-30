Skip to main content

Warriors-Grizzlies Playoff Series Schedule

The Golden State Warriors have released the schedule for their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in the second-round of the playoffs, and the series will begin on Sunday afternoon in Memphis, Tennessee.  

For the seven-game series, the schedule has been announced.  

Game 1: May 1

Game 2: May 3

Game 3: May 7

Game 4: May 9

Game 5: May 11

Game 6: May 13

Game 7: May 16

The Warriors advanced to the second-round after beating the Denver Nuggets in just five games, which was the first time they have won a playoff series since 2019.  

As for the Grizzlies, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games, but they were actually dominated for a lot of the series. 

They overcame several double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter. 

The two teams (Grizzlies and Warriors) faced off in the play-in tournament last season, and the Grizzlies won the game. 

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.

Therefore, the Grizzlies actually have home-court advantage over the veteran-led Warriors. 

If there is a Game 7 it will be played in Tennessee. 

Warriors-Grizzlies Playoff Series Schedule

