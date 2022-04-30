Warriors-Grizzlies Playoff Series Schedule
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in the second-round of the playoffs, and the series will begin on Sunday afternoon in Memphis, Tennessee.
For the seven-game series, the schedule has been announced.
Game 1: May 1
Game 2: May 3
Game 3: May 7
Game 4: May 9
Game 5: May 11
Game 6: May 13
Game 7: May 16
The Warriors advanced to the second-round after beating the Denver Nuggets in just five games, which was the first time they have won a playoff series since 2019.
As for the Grizzlies, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games, but they were actually dominated for a lot of the series.
They overcame several double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter.
The two teams (Grizzlies and Warriors) faced off in the play-in tournament last season, and the Grizzlies won the game.
The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.
Therefore, the Grizzlies actually have home-court advantage over the veteran-led Warriors.
If there is a Game 7 it will be played in Tennessee.
