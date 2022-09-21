The Golden State Warriors Have Signed A New Player

Filling in the last few training camp spots they have available, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Dusty Hannahs, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hannahs, 29, recently played with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia, averaging 13.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.

Playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2020-21 G League season, Hannahs averaged 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.1 minutes per game.

Dusty Hannahs will join Jerome Robinson, Mac McClung, Pat Spencer and Trevion Williams, all of which have signed training camp deals with the Warriors as well.

Already having both of their two-way roster spots filled by Quinndary Weatherspon and Lester Quinones, it is unlikely that Dusty Hannahs will actually find his way onto the Warriors 15-man roster.

Instead, it is much more likely that he will end up with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, especially if the Warriors sign him to an Exhibit-10 contract and then subsequently waive him to retain his rights.

The Warriors are coming off of a 53-29 season and they went on to win the 2022 NBA Finals, claiming their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Golden State defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to claim this championship.

As part of a two-game Opening Night schedule, the Golden State Warriors will open up the 2022-23 NBA season at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.