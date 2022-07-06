Skip to main content
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

The Golden State Warriors have signed Lester Quiñones to a two-way contract. They won the NBA Championship last month when they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors have signed Lester Quiñones to a two-way contract. They won the NBA Championship last month when they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have signed Lester Quiñones to a two-way contract.   

The 21-year-old didn't get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft last month, but he is coming off a solid season at Memphis where he averaged 10.0 points per game.   

He is a 6'5" guard, and is a solid shooter as he shot 40% from the three-point range last season.  

The Warriors are fresh off beating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight years.  

It was also their sixth time making the Finals in the last eight seasons. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18041070_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_16202637_168388303_lowres
News

Collin Gillespie Signs With The Denver Nuggets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17587328_168388303_lowres
News

The Brooklyn Nets Officially Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Waived 2 Players

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_14251668_168388303_lowres
News

Scottie Pippen's Viral Tweet With 3 Photos

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17927552_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Signing Josh Okogie

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Huge Report About The Brooklyn Nets Plans For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18111846_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago