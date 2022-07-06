BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have signed Lester Quiñones to a two-way contract.

The 21-year-old didn't get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft last month, but he is coming off a solid season at Memphis where he averaged 10.0 points per game.

He is a 6'5" guard, and is a solid shooter as he shot 40% from the three-point range last season.

The Warriors are fresh off beating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight years.

It was also their sixth time making the Finals in the last eight seasons.

