Watch Jordan Poole Break Jordan Clarkson's Ankles

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Utah Jazz on Sunday night in San Francisco at Chase Center, and during the game Jordan Poole had an incredible move.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Poole's dribbling sent Jordan Clarkson to the ground, and then Poole nailed the shot.

The Warriors won the game 94-92, and are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 34-13 record in 47 games played.

They had been going back and forth the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west, but recently the Suns have ran away with the lead and are three-games ahead of the Warriors.

The Warriors missed the postseason last year, but this season they are back to being one of the best teams in all of the NBA.

