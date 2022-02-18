Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors lost 117-116 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday night after Monté Morris nailed a buzzer beater to win the game.

The Nuggets were trailing 116-114 prior the last second shot from Morris.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors are now 42-17 on the season, which has the as the second seed in the Western Conference.

However, they have fallen 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

The top spot could pay dividends in a potential playoff series between the two teams as it would give the team with the better record home-court advantage.

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the west and improved to 33-25 with the win over the Warriors.

Related stories on NBA basketball