Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Clippers

The Golden State Warriors lost 119-104 in Los Angeles to the Clippers on Monday night, and after the game Steph Curry spoke to reporters.

A clip of Curry speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Curry finished the game with 33 points, two rebounds and two assists.

He shot an impressive 8/13 from the three-point range, and 11-18 from the field.

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with an outstanding 42-16 record.

They are also 7-3 in their last ten games.

However, the Phoenix Suns are running away with the top spot in the west, and now have a five-game lead over the Warriors.

If the two teams meet in a playoff series, whoever holds the higher seed will have home-court advantage.

