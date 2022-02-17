Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Clippers
The Golden State Warriors lost 119-104 in Los Angeles to the Clippers on Monday night, and after the game Steph Curry spoke to reporters.
A clip of Curry speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
Curry finished the game with 33 points, two rebounds and two assists.
He shot an impressive 8/13 from the three-point range, and 11-18 from the field.
The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with an outstanding 42-16 record.
They are also 7-3 in their last ten games.
However, the Phoenix Suns are running away with the top spot in the west, and now have a five-game lead over the Warriors.
If the two teams meet in a playoff series, whoever holds the higher seed will have home-court advantage.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.