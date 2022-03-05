Skip to main content

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Mavs

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and after the game Klay Thompson spoke to reporters.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas by a score of 122-113 on Thursday evening, and the loss was their third in a row. 

They had also lost to the Mavs last Sunday, and fell to the Timberwolves in Minnesota during the week.

In their last ten games, they have gone just 3-7, but they still remain as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played in.  

After the loss on Thursday, five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

The Warriors will be on the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17449693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17135312_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Saturday's Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Gives Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost to The Mavs

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17587338_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Jordan Poole Break Luka Doncic's Ankles

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Friday

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17819731_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Dunk Went Viral

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago