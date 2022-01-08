Skip to main content
Viral Clip Of Steph Curry Saving A Woman From Getting Hit By A Basketball

Before the Golden State Warriors played the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Wednesday evening, Steph Curry saved a woman from getting hit by a basketball.

The Golden State Warriors lost 99-82 to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Wednesday evening, and Steph Curry struggled; shooting just 5/24 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range. 

He had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the loss. 

Before the game, a clip of Curry saving a woman from getting hit by a basketball is going viral, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report (the video came from the Instagram account of jr_cardshop)

The video on Twitter already has over 410,000 views, and was posted on Friday morning.   

The Warriors played the second night of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening without Curry (quad injury), and lost 101-96.  

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 29-9 record. 

