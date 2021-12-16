Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted After Breaking The Three-Point Record

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted
    Publish date:

    Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors broke the NBA' all-time three-point record on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. Curry sent out a tweet with a video on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors broke the NBA' all-time three-point record on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. Curry sent out a tweet with a video on Wednesday.

    The Golden State Warriors picked up their 23rd win of the season when they defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening. 

    During the game, Steph Curry broke the NBA's all-time three-point record. 

    On Wednesday, Curry sent out a tweet with a video and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    "History was made last night," Curry said in the video. "Shoutout to Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, you guys are the icons that paved the way for me to even dream about a moment like this."   

    The Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but their 23-5 record so far this season is the best record in the entire NBA, and they once again look like a contender.    

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17365722_168388303_lowres
    News

    3 Players The New York Knicks Should Trade For

    just now
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted After Breaking The Three-Point Record

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17349100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15898181_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Knox Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17358486_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Tweet To Skip Bayless Broke The Internet

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Steph Curry

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_8994129_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Former New York Knicks Star

    12 hours ago